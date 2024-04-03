Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Forbes Richest Indian List 2024: Mukesh Ambani takes top spot, Gautam Adani on second rank | SEE full list

    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    Among Indians, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani topped the billionaires’ list with a total networth of $116 billion, followed by Gautam Adani ($84 billion), Shiv Nadar ($36.9 billion), Savitri Jindal & Family ($33.5 billion), and Dilip Shanghvi ($26.7 billion).

    Forbes has released its latest 'World's Billionaires List', which features 200 Indians, an increase from 169 the previous year. These Indians have a collective wealth of $954 billion, marking a 41% increase from $675 billion recorded in 2023.

    With a net worth of $116 billion, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian. He is the richest person in both Asia and India and the ninth richest person in the world. Ambani became the first Indian to be included in the $100 billion club with a 39.76% rise in net worth.

    With a net worth of $84 billion, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani ranks second among India's richest people. Among the notable mentions is Savitri Jindal, emerging as India's richest woman with a net worth of $33.5 billion, ascending from her sixth position last year to the fourth spot this time around.

    India’s richest people

    1. Mukesh Ambani- net worth $116 billion
    2. Gautam Adani- net worth $84 billion
    3. Shiv Nadar- net worth $36.9 billion
    4. Savitri Jindal- net worth $33.5 billion
    5. Dilip Shanghvi- net worth $26.7 billion
    6. Cyrus Poonawalla- net worth $21.3 billion
    7. Kushal Pal Singh- net worth $20.9 billion
    8. Kumar Birla - net worth $19.7 billion
    9. Radhakishan Damani- net worth $17.6 billion
    10. Lakshmi Mittal- net worth $16.4 billion

    India's elite top ten on the Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024 features the likes Shiv Nadar, Dilip Shanghvi, Cyrus Poonawalla, Kushal Pal Singh, Kumar Birla, Radhakishan Damani, and Lakshmi Mittal.

    Globally, there are 2,781 billionaires, up 141 from the year before and 26 more than the record set in 2021. With a $2 trillion increase from 2023 and a $1.1 trillion increase over the previous record established in 2021, their aggregate net worth is $14.2 trillion.
     

