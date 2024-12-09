Following DA hike, government employees to receive increased salary in December?

The much-awaited good news is coming this December. Government employees will receive a salary increase. After the DA hike, this great news will open the fortunes of millions of government employees, bringing a substantial amount of money into their pockets.

The possibility of a salary hike for government employees has intensified. Government employees have been waiting for this for a long time. This December, the much-awaited good news is coming. Government employees will receive a salary increase.

After the DA hike, this great news will open the fortunes of millions of government employees. A substantial amount of money will come into their pockets. So why the delay? Let's quickly find out what new updates you are about to receive.

During Diwali this year, the central government increased the DA for government employees. Although the Dearness Allowance was increased once at the beginning of the year, this time government employees received a gift again.

Currently, central government employees are receiving a Dearness Allowance at the rate of 53%. There are reports that the DA of government employees may increase again in the future.

In that case, good news may come at the beginning of the year. For now, a new update has arrived for government employees, and that update is centered around a salary increase for government employees.

When the new pay commission (8th Pay Commission) will be formed for government employees is now the million-dollar question. Government employee unions were supposed to meet with the central government to discuss the pay commission. However, that meeting has not yet taken place. Meanwhile, several reports are claiming that the meeting may be held this December.

