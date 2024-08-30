Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First images of Noida International Airport goes viral on social media, 1st flight in April 2025 (SEE PICS)

    The much-anticipated Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to commence commercial flight operations by the end of April 2025, according to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), the airport’s operator. Initially, commercial flights were expected to start by the end of 2024, but the timeline has been extended to April 2025 due to the current pace of construction and development.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    Noida International Airport, touted to be Asia's largest, is gearing up to welcome its first flight in April 2025. This ambitious project, which is located in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh, is expected to have six runways—double the number of runways that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport now has—and the ability to handle crores of travellers each year.

    Jewar Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, is developing quickly; one of its runways is almost finished. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Noida International Airport in Jewar in 2021. With a length of 3.9 kilometres and a width of 60 meters, the runway is now nearing completion.

    article_image2

    According to project head Dinesh Jamwal, while the runway itself is complete, work on the lighting is still pending. "Marking for lighting is underway, and this work is expected to be finished in the next two months," Jamwal stated. Waterlogging won't be an issue, even during periods of severe rain, because the runway has been constructed to ensure effective drainage.

    The design of the Noida International Airport terminal complex, which pays homage to Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural legacy, is also beginning to take shape. The terminal's entrance is modelled after Varanasi's famous ghats, providing visitors with a distinctive cultural experience.

    article_image3

    The terminal, featuring 10 gates, is nearly complete, and the apron area—where passengers will board their flights—is also ready. Several boarding bridges have already been delivered to the site. Additionally, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower is almost complete.

    The airport is being built in the Uttar Pradesh district of Gautam Buddh Nagar in order to relieve traffic at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and meet the region's expanding air traffic demand.

    Validation flights are planned for December, after test flights in September. To determine whether the airport satisfies all operating requirements, these flights are essential.

    article_image4

    Key features of Noida International Airport:

    1. India's First of Its Kind: Noida International Airport is set to become the country's first airport built for both net-zero emissions and multi-cargo operations.

    2. Six Runways: Unlike Delhi Airport, which has three runways, the new airport will have six.

    3. Parking of Aircraft: The airport will be able to accommodate 178 aircraft at once.

    4. Investment and Cost: An additional Rs 35,000 crore is anticipated to be invested in addition to the approximately Rs 10,000 crore total estimated cost of construction.

    5. Passenger Capacity: By 2040–2050, the airport is scheduled to accommodate 7 crore passengers, up from its initial capacity of 1 crore 20 lakh people annually.

    6. Stands: The airport will have 186 stands for aircraft.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Three Decades of News: Asianet, Malayalam's first private television channel, celebrates its 31st anniversary anr

    Three Decades of News: Asianet, Malayalam's first private television channel, celebrates its 31st anniversary

    Weather alert: Light showers likely in Delhi; IMD issues orange alert heavy rains to hit in Gujarat, Maharashtra gcw

    Weather alert: Light showers likely in Delhi; IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra

    Heavy rain lashes Kerala; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts today 30 august 2024 anr

    Heavy rain lashes Kerala; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts today

    DGCA puts cash-strapped Spicejet under 'enhanced surveillance'; what does it mean snt

    DGCA puts cash-strapped Spicejet under 'enhanced surveillance'; what does it mean

    Kerala: Man arrested for abusing three-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Kozhikode dmn

    Kerala: Man arrested for abusing three-and-a-half-year-old  daughter in Kozhikode

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya booked again for sexually assaulting actress anr

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya booked again for sexually assaulting actress

    Shah Rukh Khan to Tom Cruise: 5 Actors who own land on moon NTI

    Shah Rukh Khan to Tom Cruise: 5 Actors who own land on moon

    football Europa Conference League 2024-25: Chelsea go through to group stage despite losing 2-1 against Servette scr

    Europa Conference League 2024-25: Chelsea go through to group stage despite losing 2-1 against Servette

    Nagaland state lottery August 30, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery August 30, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Petrol diesel prices on August 30: Check top city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on August 30: Check top city-wise rates

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon