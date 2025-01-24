Fighting power shortages: Tamil Nadu's summer preparedness plan

New substations have been installed and power transformers upgraded for the summer. The government is focused on strengthening power infrastructure to eliminate power cuts.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 4:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

Changing Climate

Not only in Tamil Nadu, but across the globe, extreme rainfall and unbearable heat are tormenting due to climate change. In 2024, thousands died in India alone due to heat waves. With the heat expected to return by the end of February, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified precautionary measures to address potential power shortages.

article_image2

Minister's appreciation for rain damage control

The Electricity Minister conducted a comprehensive review with Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers regarding the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Corporation to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer. He commended the officials and field staff for swiftly restoring power supply after the Northeast monsoon and Cyclone Penzel damaged approximately 12,265 electric poles, 343 pillar boxes, and 680.86 km of power lines.

article_image3

Senthil Balaji, Electricity Minister

Tamil Nadu prepares for summer

To ensure uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming summer, 48 new substations have been installed, and 20 more are under construction. Additionally, 260 power transformers have been upgraded, and 22 more are undergoing upgrades.

article_image4

Power cut solutions

Power cut-free Tamil Nadu

The Minister advised on the need for additional substations and power transformers, especially for Chennai and its surrounding areas. He conducted a circle-wise review and instructed Superintending Engineers with high power outage rates, transformer failures, and complaints to prioritize their work.

article_image5

Uninterrupted power supply

Uninterrupted power supply

The Minister directed officials to focus on maintaining substations, transformers, and pillar boxes in Chennai and its suburbs to reduce consumer complaints. He urged officials to take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply across Tamil Nadu.

