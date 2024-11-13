Dreaming big? Check out THESE highest paying government jobs in India

Government jobs are highly sought after in India, offering good salaries and benefits. Let's explore the top 10 highest paying government positions in the country.

Government Jobs in India

Securing a government job is the ambition of many Indian youth due to job security, benefits, and good salaries. Government jobs also offer social respect, making them more desirable than private sector jobs. Explore the highest paying government jobs in India in this compilation.

IAS Officer Roles

IAS officers earn from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000 per month. They formulate and implement policies for the government. They hold significant responsibilities in various government departments, contributing to the nation's development.

IPS Officer Duties

IPS officers earn from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000 per month. Their primary role is maintaining law and order and reducing crime. They work in the police department and are responsible for ensuring public safety.

IFS Officer Responsibilities

IFS (Indian Foreign Service) officers earn from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000 per month. They represent India abroad, cultivate good relations with other countries, and manage diplomatic crises. They safeguard India's interests internationally.

Defense Force Leaders

The chiefs of the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy earn from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000 per month. Their primary role is to protect the country from external threats and conduct military operations. They are responsible for national security.

ONGC Officer Roles

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) officers earn from Rs 60,000 to Rs 2,80,000 per month. They work in energy, production, and infrastructure development, contributing to the nation's progress.

IRS Officer Duties

IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officers earn from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000 per month. They collect taxes and ensure compliance with tax laws, providing financial resources for national development.

Indian Railway Service

Indian Railway Service officers earn from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000 per month. They manage railway operations, ensure passenger safety, and maintain the smooth functioning of the railway system.

IAAS Officer Responsibilities

IAAS (Indian Audit and Accounts Service) officers earn from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000 per month. They ensure proper government spending and monitor the use of public funds.

State Public Service Commission

State Public Service Commission officers earn from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000 per month. They handle administrative roles in state government departments and ensure the proper implementation of public welfare programs.

Supreme Court & High Court Judges

Supreme Court judges earn Rs 2,50,000 per month, while High Court judges earn Rs 2,24,000. They preside over legal proceedings, hear arguments, and deliver judgments, upholding the country's law.

Latest Videos