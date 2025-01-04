DOUBLE good news! Andhra Pradesh govt employees may get DA hike and increase retirement age

Andhra Pradesh state government employees are set to receive double good news at the start of the year. The government is planning to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62, along with a DA hike.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Double good news arrived for state government employees at the beginning of the year. They had been in the news for a long time about the DA increase.

article_image2

There has been extensive discussion about the percentage of DA increase for state government employees. Finally, the government made a decision. Now, not only will the DA increase, but the retirement age will also increase. It is learned that the retirement age will be increased from 60 to 62.

article_image3

The employees did not expect to receive such double good news at the beginning of the year. Now there is an atmosphere of happiness everywhere. Even all dues will be paid.

article_image4

AP NGO State President Shiv Reddy and General Secretary Vidyasagar recently addressed a program organized at Gandhinagar in Vijayawada. It was said there that the Chief Minister has given a positive response to solve the problems of the employees. We will get good news soon.

article_image5

DA and PRC arrears will be paid. A petition has been submitted to the Velagapudi Secretariat for giving house plots to the employees within the Amaravati border.

article_image6

Along with this, there has been a demand to abolish the CPS system and introduce the old pension system. Along with this, the retirement age of government employees will be increased from 60 to 62.

This good news is coming for the government employees of Andhra Pradesh. Good news coming soon!

article_image7

It is heard that the Chief Minister is looking into several issues like overdue DA, appointment of PRC commission, introduction of old pension system.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: How 'broken chair' placed on pothole in Koramangala prompted BBMP's immediate action vkp

Bengaluru: How 'broken chair' placed on pothole in Koramangala prompted BBMP's immediate action

Indias rural poverty sharply declines to 4.86% from 25.7% in 12 years: SBI research snt

India's rural poverty sharply declines to 4.86% from 25.7% in 12 years: SBI research

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal gcw

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Arvind Kejriwal

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

Uttar Pradesh Hamirpur man accuses wife, mother-in-law of harassment, demands action in final plea before suicide WATCH snt

UP: Hamirpur man accuses wife, mother-in-law of harassment; demands action in final plea before suicide| WATCH

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: 7 Bollywood celebrity bodyguards earning the most revealed NTI

Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: 7 Bollywood celebrity bodyguards earning the most revealed

12 Long Weekends in 2025: The complete list is here; hence plan your holidays in advance RBA

12 Long Weekends in 2025: The complete list is here; hence plan your holidays in advance

PHOTOS Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanshree's stunning saree designs RBA

PHOTOS: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanshree's stunning saree designs

Trishakti to Diamond Power-7 Penny Stocks Will Make You Rich RBA

Trishakti to Diamond Power-7 Penny Stocks Will Make You Rich

Sonu Sood fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 51 revealed NTI

Sonu Sood fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 51 revealed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon