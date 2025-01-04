DOUBLE good news! Andhra Pradesh govt employees may get DA hike and increase retirement age

Andhra Pradesh state government employees are set to receive double good news at the start of the year. The government is planning to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62, along with a DA hike.

Double good news arrived for state government employees at the beginning of the year. They had been in the news for a long time about the DA increase.

There has been extensive discussion about the percentage of DA increase for state government employees. Finally, the government made a decision. Now, not only will the DA increase, but the retirement age will also increase. It is learned that the retirement age will be increased from 60 to 62.

The employees did not expect to receive such double good news at the beginning of the year. Now there is an atmosphere of happiness everywhere. Even all dues will be paid.

AP NGO State President Shiv Reddy and General Secretary Vidyasagar recently addressed a program organized at Gandhinagar in Vijayawada. It was said there that the Chief Minister has given a positive response to solve the problems of the employees. We will get good news soon.

DA and PRC arrears will be paid. A petition has been submitted to the Velagapudi Secretariat for giving house plots to the employees within the Amaravati border.

Along with this, there has been a demand to abolish the CPS system and introduce the old pension system. Along with this, the retirement age of government employees will be increased from 60 to 62. This good news is coming for the government employees of Andhra Pradesh. Good news coming soon!

It is heard that the Chief Minister is looking into several issues like overdue DA, appointment of PRC commission, introduction of old pension system.

