Don't miss out: PAN 2.0 registration open with four benefits from January

Old PAN cards will become invalid. New PAN cards are introduced for enhanced security and modernization. Upgrade your card immediately to avoid missing out on 4 key benefits.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

PAN 2.0 Benefits

The Modi government introduces the new PAN 2.0, a revamped version of your old PAN card. The new PAN card will have a QR code.

article_image2

Central Government

All personal information will be secure. The PAN card upgrade is free. The government will bear all modernization costs.

article_image3

PAN 2.0

There's a specific reason behind this decision. The PAN card is being changed. The Modi government has taken a new step to enhance security. The PAN card is being changed to increase everyone's security.

article_image4

PAN Card 2.0

The Modi government has taken new action. PAN 2.0 is coming. The new PAN 2.0 has a QR code, making the card difficult to counterfeit.

article_image5

e-PAN

This added security reduces the risk of fraud, as the QR code information is encrypted. Creating fake PAN cards with the QR code is much harder for fraudsters. The code is not easy to replicate, providing an extra layer of security.

article_image6

PAN Upgrade

The updated PAN 2.0 card follows the design used by the Income Tax Department. This allows for easy storage of user data.

