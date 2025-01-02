Did you know? Fuel prices are cheaper in THIS part of southern India; know details

There's a unique place in Andhra Pradesh where petrol and diesel prices are significantly lower than the rest of the state. This area, spanning just 30 sq km with a population of 32,000, offers petrol for less than 100 rupees per liter. Discover why.

Current petrol prices in Andhra Pradesh range from ₹108 to ₹110 per liter, while diesel costs between ₹96 and ₹98. However, in Yanam, petrol is available for just ₹96 and diesel for ₹86. Explore the reasons behind this price difference.

Why are petrol and diesel prices lower in Yanam? Being part of the Puducherry Union Territory, Yanam enjoys lower taxes, resulting in significantly cheaper fuel compared to neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

New Year's price hike in Yanam: Fuel prices increased by ₹2 per liter for both petrol and diesel, effective January 1, 2025, as per an order by Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor.

Yanam's unique history: Under French rule for 138 years, even after India's independence, Yanam became part of India in 1963 and was integrated into the Puducherry Union Territory.

