Devendra Fadnavis vs Eknath Shinde vs Ajit Pawar: Who is more richer?

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar form the new Maharashtra government. This article compares their declared assets and liabilities, revealing their net worth differences.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 4:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today, marking his third term in the top post. Meanwhile, the uncertainty surrounding Eknath Shinde's role in the new Devendra Fadnavis-led government has finally ended. Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant confirmed that Eknath Shinde will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Take a look at their net worth and know who is richer?

Devendra Fadnavis's net worth

According to his October 2024 affidavit, he possessed immovable assets at Rs 4,68,96,000 (Rs 4.68 crore) and moveable assets worth Rs 56,07,867 (Rs 56.07 lakh), for a total of Rs 5,25,03,867 (Rs 5.25 crore). This comprises his cash in hand, bank balance, postal savings and NSS investments, the worth of his gold decorations, and insurance coverage.

Fadnavis has no stock, bond, or mutual fund interests under his name. According to the document, he inherited residential homes and agricultural grounds.

Fadnavis possessed Rs 23,500 in cash among his moveable possessions. He invested Rs 20,70,607 (20.70 lakh) in insurance policies, NSS, and postal savings, and he had Rs 2,28,760 (Rs 2.28 lakh) in bank accounts.

Additionally, he had 450 grams valued at Rs 32,85,000 (Rs 32.85 lakh), or around Rs 73,000 every 10 kilos. According to the affidavit, Fadnavis owned home properties in Nagpur and agricultural areas in Chandrapur.
 

Eknath Shinde's net worth

Shinde has declared net worth of Rs 14.83 crore in his affidavit. In 2019, Shinde's netw worth was Rs 5.44 crore. Shinde has Rs 2,600 in assets, Rs 10.76 lakhs in FDs, Rs 50,500 in Thane Janata Cooperative Bank (TJSB) shares, and Rs 59.87 lakhs in LIC insurance.

Shinde has 110g of gold jewels that are valued at Rs 7.92 lakhs. Additionally, he has a handgun and revolver valued at Rs 2.25 and Rs 2.50 lakhs, respectively. Shinde owns two cars including a 2006-registered Mahindra Armada and 2011-registered Mahindra Bolero.

Ajit Pawar's net worth

According to an affidavit he filed with the Election Commission, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is running for assembly from Baramati, has mobile assets valued at over Rs 8.22 crore and immovable assets estimated at Rs 37.15 crore.

According to his affidavit, Ajit Pawar, the leader of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has a tractor, two automobiles (a Toyota Camry and a Honda CRV), silver items, FDs, shares, and bonds, among other moveable assets.
 

