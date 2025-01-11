Delhi WEATHER update: Thick fog engulfs national capital, RAIN predicted today amid cold wave

Dense fog in Delhi caused widespread flight and train delays on Saturday. The IMD issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms and rain, with temperatures expected to drop. Poor visibility affected airports across North India, including Varanasi, Lucknow, and Kolkata.

Dense Fog in Delhi: Flights and Trains Disrupted Amid Zero Visibility

As the nation's capital continued to struggle with cold wave conditions, a heavy fog covered Delhi and the neighboring areas on Saturday morning, causing aircraft and rail services to be disrupted.



The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert on Saturday, predicting thunderstorms and rain in Delhi. According to the meteorological office, the sky is anticipated to be overcast and the maximum temperature is predicted to decrease by at least three degrees.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) issued warnings advising travelers to check with their airlines for information regarding their aircraft schedules after more than 100 flights experienced delays. Numerous delays were reported on important roads, affecting train services as well. Airports in Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra, Patna, and Bareilly recorded zero visibility, thereby affecting services. At Kolkata's Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, 19 flights--11 departures and 8 arrivals--were delayed. Delhi is expected to have a lot of rain over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital is expected to have thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy fog on Saturday and Sunday, according to the meteorological service.

"Isolated locations over east Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience dense to very dense fog, while isolated locations over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh probably experience dense fog," the report continued. Satellite images showed cloud cover over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. It is expected to move towards Delhi later today, bringing rain. Showers are anticipated across Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. According to local sources, Delhi's air quality remained in the "severe" category. However, as of 7 a.m. today, the Central Pollution Control Board had not yet released any AQI data.

