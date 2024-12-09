Delhi weather update: Cold wave to hit national capital, temperature likely to plunge to 3°C this week

Delhi prepares for a severe cold wave with temperatures dropping to 3°C. Snowfall and a Western Disturbance contribute to the frigid conditions.  Northern India faces dense fog, impacting travel. Stay informed and take precautions.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 9:20 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

Delhi is bracing to experience a significant drop in temperatures from December 10, with mercury likely to hit as low as three degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It will signal the start of a cold wave that will last till December 14 in the nation's capital and other northern regions including Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh.
 

article_image2

In Delhi, the season's lowest recorded temperature is around 7 degrees Celsius. However, a combination of factors—snowfall in the northern highlands and the effect of a Western Disturbance, which may bring light showers to the plains—will cause the temperature to decrease and bring cold conditions. The national capital already experienced light rainfall on December 8 evening.

Haryana's Hisar recorded a temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest locations in the whole area. These early indications of the cold wave are already evident in the northern belt. Residents have been advised by the weather bureau to take care to remain warm in anticipation of the cold wave conditions, particularly in the early morning and late evening when the cold will be at its worst.

article_image3

punjab winter

Travellers are advised to monitor weather updates, as fog and freezing temperatures may cause delays and disruptions.

The weather bureau has also warned of dense fog across parts of northern India on December 9 and 10, potentially reducing visibility and impacting transportation. 

Residents are urged to prepare for this frigid weather by taking precautions to stay warm, especially during the early mornings and late evenings when the cold will be most severe.

 

Latest Videos
