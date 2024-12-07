Dearness Allowance UPDATE: How much will it increase and when will it be effective?

While West Bengal government employees await a DA hike, Tripura government employees have received a 5% DA increase, effective from November 1st. This will cost the government an additional 5.5 million rupees per month.

State government employees will be happy at the end of the year. The matter of DA increase is going on in court. Meanwhile, the state government has decided to increase the dearness allowance of state government employees.

Finally, DA has increased by five percent. Extra money will come into the bank accounts of government employees in the new year.

DA increase for West Bengal government employees. This year, when the DA of crores of central government employees increased during Diwali, the state government employees were almost waiting for their DA to be increased.

Finally, the decision was announced by the government. State government employees got some relief after hearing this much-awaited decision. Currently, the DA of lakhs of state employees has increased under the Seventh Pay Commission.

As a result, a joyous atmosphere is prevailing in the state. Now the question arises in the minds of government employees. How much has the DA increased and from when will the dearness allowance be effective?

How much has the DA of government employees increased? However, this news did not bring relief to the government employees of West Bengal. Because the DA of government employees working in Tripura state has increased.

The government has increased the dearness allowance of lakhs of government employees in Tripura. DA has already increased by 5 percent. The employees working in the power sector in this state are mainly getting this benefit.

Tripura's Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath recently met with the media. He announced a five percent dearness allowance for the employees of Tripura State Power Corporation Limited (TSECL). He said that this increased allowance will be effective from November 1.

According to sources, the government will spend an additional 5.5 million rupees per month for this increased allowance. The Tripura government has said that even after the formation of separate public sector undertakings, TPTL and TPGL will continue to work together with TSECL.

Therefore, according to the government's decision, dearness allowance will be given to all three organizations together. Incidentally, after increasing the DA of government employees this year, many states have followed the path of the center, including the central government.

The DA of almost every employee of the state government has been increased. But West Bengal is an exception. Government employees in West Bengal are still eagerly waiting to hear the good news of the increase in dearness allowance. A case is going on in court regarding this. The hearing of this case is likely to be held at the beginning of the new year.

