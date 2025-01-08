DA hike Update: GOOD NEWS for Central Government Employees as Dearness Allowance hikes by Rs 28,000

Central government employees are currently receiving a Dearness Allowance (DA) at a rate of 53%, up from the previous 50%. In addition to this DA hike, two other allowances are also set to increase, resulting in a significant boost to their salaries. A lump sum of ₹11,250 will be credited to their accounts.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 10:46 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 10:46 AM IST

2025 DA Hike

Good news for central government employees! Their Dearness Allowance (DA) was increased last October. They are now receiving DA at 53%, up from 50%.

article_image2

DA Hike

More good news! In addition to the DA hike, two other allowances will also be increased, further boosting central government employees' salaries.

article_image3

Salary Increase

With the increase in two allowances, a lump sum of ₹11,250 will be credited to their accounts. These two allowances are House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Children's Education Allowance.

article_image4

More Money for Two Allowances

If all goes well, central government employees will receive a maximum of ₹8,437.5 per month as HRA. Additionally, they can receive up to ₹2,812.5 per month as Children's Education Allowance.

Latest Videos
