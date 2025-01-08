DA hike update: BIG news for Central government employees, 12% increase expected

The Narendra Modi government recently increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees by 3%, bringing the total DA to 53%. Now, there's more good news for central government employees.

Previously, the DA was 50%. However, the state government has kept the DA for state employees at 14%. The movement for a DA increase and clearing of salary arrears continues.

In this context, the central government is planning a further 12% DA increase. The government recently increased the DA by 3% for employees under the 7th Pay Commission. According to the Economic Times, the DA for employees under the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions will also be increased.

The Ministry of Finance recently issued a directive stating a 12% DA increase for employees under the 5th Pay Commission. The DA under the 5th Pay Commission will be 455%, effective from July 1st of this year. There's good news for employees under the 6th Pay Commission as well, with a DA increase. The DA has been increased by 7% to 246%, up from the previous 239%.

The increased DA will be effective from July 1st, resulting in approximately Rs. 3000 extra per month, totaling Rs. 1,05,780. Employees under the 5th Pay Commission with a basic salary of Rs. 43,000 and a 239% DA will receive a total of Rs. 1,02,770. The government revises the DA twice a year, in January and July, based on the pay commission and the nature of the work.

