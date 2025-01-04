DA hike update 2025: Here’s the expected date and percentage increase | Check details

Government employees await the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike announcement for January to June. Based on AICPI data, the DA might increase up to 56%. Currently at 53%, the next hike will be announced based on November-December data.

Government employees are waiting for the announcement of the next dearness allowance hike from January to June at the start of the new year.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the central government doubles the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for over one crore employees and pensioners. Since the process depends on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data, its formal announcement may be slightly delayed.

Employees believe that the DA/DR revision is based on the 12-month points of the All India Consumer Cost Power (API). The question now is how often does the District Attorney increase the requisition?

According to AICPI October 2024 data, it reached 1445 and may increase to 1453 according to November and December data, which will increase by 56% in January 2025.

Currently, the dearness allowance for government employees is 53%, which was increased in October before Diwali this year. When will the next DA hike be announced? The Centre will need data for November and December 2024 to announce the DA hike.

November's data is likely to be released on the first working day of January. And December's list is likely to be released in February 2025, and the final amendment will be announced at the end of February.

As per the previous rule, the government announces DA hike for both six-month cycles at an interval of two months and pays arrears to employees and pensioners.

