DA hike update 2025: Here’s the expected date and percentage increase | Check details

Government employees await the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike announcement for January to June. Based on AICPI data, the DA might increase up to 56%. Currently at 53%, the next hike will be announced based on November-December data.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Government employees are waiting for the announcement of the next dearness allowance hike from January to June at the start of the new year.

article_image2

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the central government doubles the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for over one crore employees and pensioners. Since the process depends on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data, its formal announcement may be slightly delayed.

article_image3

Employees believe that the DA/DR revision is based on the 12-month points of the All India Consumer Cost Power (API). The question now is how often does the District Attorney increase the requisition?

article_image4

According to AICPI October 2024 data, it reached 1445 and may increase to 1453 according to November and December data, which will increase by 56% in January 2025.

article_image5

Currently, the dearness allowance for government employees is 53%, which was increased in October before Diwali this year. When will the next DA hike be announced? The Centre will need data for November and December 2024 to announce the DA hike.

article_image6

November's data is likely to be released on the first working day of January. And December's list is likely to be released in February 2025, and the final amendment will be announced at the end of February.

article_image7

As per the previous rule, the government announces DA hike for both six-month cycles at an interval of two months and pays arrears to employees and pensioners.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: How 'broken chair' placed on pothole in Koramangala prompted BBMP's immediate action vkp

Bengaluru: How 'broken chair' placed on pothole in Koramangala prompted BBMP's immediate action

Indias rural poverty sharply declines to 4.86% from 25.7% in 12 years: SBI research snt

India's rural poverty sharply declines to 4.86% from 25.7% in 12 years: SBI research

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal gcw

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Arvind Kejriwal

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

Uttar Pradesh Hamirpur man accuses wife, mother-in-law of harassment, demands action in final plea before suicide WATCH snt

UP: Hamirpur man accuses wife, mother-in-law of harassment; demands action in final plea before suicide| WATCH

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: 7 Bollywood celebrity bodyguards earning the most revealed NTI

Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: 7 Bollywood celebrity bodyguards earning the most revealed

12 Long Weekends in 2025: The complete list is here; hence plan your holidays in advance RBA

12 Long Weekends in 2025: The complete list is here; hence plan your holidays in advance

PHOTOS Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanshree's stunning saree designs RBA

PHOTOS: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanshree's stunning saree designs

Trishakti to Diamond Power-7 Penny Stocks Will Make You Rich RBA

Trishakti to Diamond Power-7 Penny Stocks Will Make You Rich

Sonu Sood fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 51 revealed NTI

Sonu Sood fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 51 revealed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon