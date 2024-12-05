DA Hike for Tripura state employees: What you need to know

Government employees DA Hike: Good news for state government employees after a long wait regarding the Dearness Allowance (DA). The state government has confirmed a DA increase for its employees.

Government employees

Good news has been released as the final month of the year is underway. The state government announced a Dearness Allowance increase.

Government Employees News

It has been announced that government employees will receive a 5% Dearness Allowance increase at once. This has made the employees happy.

Government Employees DA Hike

After a long wait, news regarding the Dearness Allowance increase for government employees has been released.

DA Hike

Big news from the state government at the beginning of December. However, the Dearness Allowance has not been increased for all employees in the state.

State Government

The state government has issued a detailed announcement regarding who will receive this additional amount.

TNEB Employees

It has been announced that the Dearness Allowance for State Electricity Board employees (government employees) has been increased.

DA Hike News

The DA for State Electricity Board employees is being increased by 5%. This will come into effect from November 1, 2024.

Dearness Allowance Increase

They currently receive a 30% Dearness Allowance increase under the 7th Pay Commission. Specifically, the DA has also been increased for Electricity Board employees.

Tripura Government

The Tripura government has stated that this Dearness Allowance increase will cost the government an additional Rs. 55 lakh per month.

Latest Videos