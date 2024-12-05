DA Hike for Tripura state employees: What you need to know

Government employees DA Hike: Good news for state government employees after a long wait regarding the Dearness Allowance (DA). The state government has confirmed a DA increase for its employees.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 5:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

Government employees

Good news has been released as the final month of the year is underway. The state government announced a Dearness Allowance increase.

article_image2

Government Employees News

It has been announced that government employees will receive a 5% Dearness Allowance increase at once. This has made the employees happy.

article_image3

Government Employees DA Hike

After a long wait, news regarding the Dearness Allowance increase for government employees has been released.

article_image4

DA Hike

Big news from the state government at the beginning of December. However, the Dearness Allowance has not been increased for all employees in the state.

article_image5

State Government

The state government has issued a detailed announcement regarding who will receive this additional amount.

article_image6

TNEB Employees

It has been announced that the Dearness Allowance for State Electricity Board employees (government employees) has been increased.

article_image7

DA Hike News

The DA for State Electricity Board employees is being increased by 5%. This will come into effect from November 1, 2024.

article_image8

Dearness Allowance Increase

They currently receive a 30% Dearness Allowance increase under the 7th Pay Commission. Specifically, the DA has also been increased for Electricity Board employees.

article_image9

Tripura Government

The Tripura government has stated that this Dearness Allowance increase will cost the government an additional Rs. 55 lakh per month.

