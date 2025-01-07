DA hike case: West Bengal govt employees disheartened as SC postpones hearing to March

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for West Bengal government employees due to lack of time. The next hearing is scheduled for March. Lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya's comments on the delay have further fueled the employees' disappointment.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 8:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 8:41 PM IST

DA case postponed

The DA case for West Bengal government employees has been postponed again in the Supreme Court. This was the 14th hearing. The next hearing is in March.

article_image2

Date not announced

Although the DA case hearing is scheduled for March, the exact date has not been announced yet, causing concern among government employees.

article_image3

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya's comment

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, lawyer for the Confederation of Government Employees, shared his views on the postponement of the DA case. Bhattacharya stated that the case will be heard again in March, considering Justice Hrishikesh Roy's retirement. Bhattacharya added that the judges felt the case would require more time, leading to its postponement. Bhattacharya believes the hearing should only take 15 minutes, but the judges disagree.

article_image4

Disappointment over DA increase

West Bengal government employees are disappointed by the postponement. Bhaskar Ghosh, convener of the Joint Forum, expressed his disappointment over the delay of such an important case. Mamata Banerjee increased DA in 2024, but no such increase has occurred this year, leaving employees disappointed.

article_image5

Case in new bench

Lawyers stated that the DA case will be heard by a new bench due to Justice Roy's retirement, creating uncertainty about the exact date. A new bench will be formed after Justice Roy's retirement, and the DA case will likely be heard by it in March.

