DA hike alert: Central govt employees to get 3% increase – Here's how much you'll earn next month!

Government employees could receive a substantial salary increase starting next month! A 3% DA hike has been confirmed, bringing good news for government employees. Will a significant pay raise arrive in February?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 4:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 4:11 PM IST

Good news for central government employees in the first month of the new year. The AICPI index for November 2024 has been released. The December index will be released soon.

article_image2

Confirmed news on the percentage increase in Dearness Allowance (DA)! Positive November statistics suggest a hike.The AICPI index for October was 55.05%, increasing to 55.54% in November.

article_image3

Waiting for January 31st for the December AICPI index release. The central government doesn't calculate fractions, so it will be considered a full 56%.

article_image4

A 3% DA increase is highly likely, assuming a 56% index. The final index will be known after the December figures are released. Last year, DA increased by 3%, reaching 53%.

article_image5

A further 3% increase would bring it to 56%. This DA increase will benefit both current employees and pensioners. Assuming a minimum monthly salary of 18,000 rupees, a 53% DA increase results in an additional 9,540 rupees.

article_image6

At 56% DA, the increase becomes Rs 10,080, an extra Rs 540 per month. For a minimum monthly income of 56,100 rupees, a 53% DA increase adds Rs 29,733.

article_image7

At 56% DA, it becomes Rs 31,416, an extra Rs 1,683 monthly. This DA increase applies to pensioners as well, providing relief amidst current inflation.

article_image8

This will increase the burden on the government treasury. We have to wait a little longer to know the final DA increase.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift vkp

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation snt

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Scam ALERT! Bihar gang dupes men with fake pregnancy job offers, lures them with Rs 5 to 10 lakh promise snt

Scam ALERT! Bihar gang dupes men with fake pregnancy job offers, lures them with Rs 5 to 10 lakh promise

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration snt

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration

Recent Stories

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift vkp

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift

Indias most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman ATG

India's most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know NTI

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation snt

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon