DA hike alert: Central govt employees to get 3% increase – Here's how much you'll earn next month!

Government employees could receive a substantial salary increase starting next month! A 3% DA hike has been confirmed, bringing good news for government employees. Will a significant pay raise arrive in February?

Good news for central government employees in the first month of the new year. The AICPI index for November 2024 has been released. The December index will be released soon.

Confirmed news on the percentage increase in Dearness Allowance (DA)! Positive November statistics suggest a hike.The AICPI index for October was 55.05%, increasing to 55.54% in November.

Waiting for January 31st for the December AICPI index release. The central government doesn't calculate fractions, so it will be considered a full 56%.

A 3% DA increase is highly likely, assuming a 56% index. The final index will be known after the December figures are released. Last year, DA increased by 3%, reaching 53%.

A further 3% increase would bring it to 56%. This DA increase will benefit both current employees and pensioners. Assuming a minimum monthly salary of 18,000 rupees, a 53% DA increase results in an additional 9,540 rupees.

At 56% DA, the increase becomes Rs 10,080, an extra Rs 540 per month. For a minimum monthly income of 56,100 rupees, a 53% DA increase adds Rs 29,733.

At 56% DA, it becomes Rs 31,416, an extra Rs 1,683 monthly. This DA increase applies to pensioners as well, providing relief amidst current inflation.

This will increase the burden on the government treasury. We have to wait a little longer to know the final DA increase.

