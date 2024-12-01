Chennai Weather update: Cyclone Fengal stalls over Puducherry; heavy rain lashes across Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal made landfall in Tamil Nadu, bringing heavy rainfall due to the intensified Northeast monsoon. The cyclone crossed the coast last night, resulting in widespread heavy downpours

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 9:21 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

Cyclone Fengal's Impact

The cyclone that surprised the Meteorological Center

With the Northeast monsoon intensifying, a low-pressure area formed near Sri Lanka, gradually gaining strength. The resulting rainfall in Sri Lanka moved towards the Tamil Nadu coast. The low-pressure area intensified into a deep depression, but remained stationary for several days, causing uncertainty about its development into Cyclone Fengal

article_image2

Heavy Rainfall and Winds

Rain with strong winds

Initially, the formation of Cyclone Fengal was predicted. Later, it was announced that a deep depression would cross the coast. However, due to a sudden increase in intensity, it was confirmed that Fengal would make landfall as a cyclone. Consequently, heavy rainfall with strong winds lashed Chennai and other districts, causing trees to fall and waterlogging in several areas, with water entering homes

article_image3

Cyclone Makes Landfall

Landfall of the cyclone

As predicted, Cyclone Fengal made landfall last night with strong winds. According to Balachandran, Director of the Southern Regional Meteorological Center, Fengal began crossing the coast at 5:30 pm yesterday and completed the process between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm. It has since stalled near Puducherry, moving at 7 kmph in the last 6 hours and remaining almost stationary for the past 3 hours

article_image4

Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal remains stationary

Currently, the cyclone is moving slowly westward and is expected to weaken into a deep depression within the next 3 hours. In the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded in several locations. Mayilam in Villupuram district received the highest rainfall of 50 cm, followed by Puducherry with 46 cm

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru; BBMP chief cancels officials' leave to handle emergency vkp

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru; BBMP chief cancels officials' leave to handle emergency

Who is Kash Patel? Indian-American lawyer tapped by Donald Trump to lead FBI AJR

Who is Kash Patel? Indian-American lawyer tapped by Donald Trump to lead FBI

CM Siddaramaiah slams officials over death of pregnant women in Ballari hospital; orders strict action vkp

CM Siddaramaiah slams officials over death of pregnant women in Ballari hospital; orders strict action

Cyclone Fengal effect to intensify rainfall in Kerala; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts; Check anr

Cyclone Fengal effect to intensify rainfall in Kerala; IMD sounds orange, yellow alerts in various districts

Kerala Lottery Results akshaya ak 679 december 01 2024 check winning ticket prize money and more anr

Kerala Lottery Results| Akshaya AK-679 December 01 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Recent Stories

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru; BBMP chief cancels officials' leave to handle emergency vkp

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Bengaluru; BBMP chief cancels officials' leave to handle emergency

Who is Kash Patel? Indian-American lawyer tapped by Donald Trump to lead FBI AJR

Who is Kash Patel? Indian-American lawyer tapped by Donald Trump to lead FBI

Honda Activa e QC1 Electric Scooter Launch: Know price, range, features and specifications RBA

Honda Activa e QC1 Electric Scooter Launch: Know price, range, features and specifications

LPG Cylinder prices increase for the sixth month in a row; Check new rates in your cities in December 2024 anr

LPG Cylinder prices increase for the sixth month in a row; Check new rates in your cities

IRCTC Christmas tour packages: Discounts to Kashmir and Kerala in December vkp

IRCTC Christmas tour packages: Discounts to Kashmir and Kerala in December

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon