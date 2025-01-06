Chennai, Tamil Nadu weather update: Moderate rainfall expected in coastal areas, thunderstorms later this week

Light to moderate rain is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow. Dry weather will prevail in interior Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms are possible on the 10th, 11th, and 12th.

Chennai Meteorological Department

Chennai Meteorological Department provides information on upcoming rainfall in Tamil Nadu. A low-pressure area persists over the equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, extending towards Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu weather update

Light to moderate rain is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Dry weather is expected in interior Tamil Nadu. Light fog is expected in the mornings. Frost is possible in the Nilgiris.

Tamil Nadu Rain

Light to moderate rain is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 8th and 9th. Dry weather is expected in interior Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 10th, 11th, and 12th.

Chennai Fog

Chennai Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies are expected in Chennai. Light fog is expected in the mornings. The maximum temperature will be around 29-30°C and the minimum temperature will be around 21°C.

Fisherman

Fishermen Warning: Gale winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are expected in south Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Kanyakumari sea. Similar winds are expected in the Kanyakumari sea tomorrow.

TN Fisherman

Arabian Sea: Gale winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are expected in the west-central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

