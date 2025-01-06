Chennai, Tamil Nadu weather update: Moderate rainfall expected in coastal areas, thunderstorms later this week

Light to moderate rain is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow. Dry weather will prevail in interior Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms are possible on the 10th, 11th, and 12th.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 6:25 PM IST

Chennai Meteorological Department

Chennai Meteorological Department provides information on upcoming rainfall in Tamil Nadu. A low-pressure area persists over the equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, extending towards Tamil Nadu.

article_image2

Tamil Nadu weather update

Light to moderate rain is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Dry weather is expected in interior Tamil Nadu. Light fog is expected in the mornings. Frost is possible in the Nilgiris.

 

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Rain

Light to moderate rain is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 8th and 9th. Dry weather is expected in interior Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 10th, 11th, and 12th.

article_image4

Chennai Fog

Chennai Weather Forecast:

Partly cloudy skies are expected in Chennai. Light fog is expected in the mornings. The maximum temperature will be around 29-30°C and the minimum temperature will be around 21°C.

 

article_image5

Fisherman

Fishermen Warning:

Gale winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are expected in south Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Kanyakumari sea. Similar winds are expected in the Kanyakumari sea tomorrow.

article_image6

TN Fisherman

Arabian Sea:

Gale winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are expected in the west-central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation snt

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation

Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru airport after engine stalls mid-air vkp

Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru airport after engine stalls mid-air

Released Indian fishermen beaten up with hands tied in Bangladesh jail, alleges Mamata Banerjee snt

Released Indian fishermen beaten up with hands tied in Bangladesh jail, alleges Mamata Banerjee

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny shk

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah snt

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah

Recent Stories

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation snt

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation

Tesla Stock Gains Momentum After Analyst Upgrade On Auto Growth Hopes: Retail Eyes $500 Peak Soon

Tesla Stock Gains Momentum After Analyst Upgrade On Auto Growth Hopes: Retail Eyes $500 Peak Soon

Arbe Robotics Stock Skyrockets Ahead Of CES 2025 Announcement In Collaboration With Nvidia: Retail Extremely Bullish

Arbe Robotics Stock Skyrockets Ahead Of CES 2025 Announcement In Collaboration With Nvidia: Retail Extremely Bullish

Boeing Stock Climbs Higher After Barclays Upgrade, Price-Target Hike: Retail Opts To Stay Grounded

Boeing Stock Climbs Higher After Barclays Upgrade, Price-Target Hike: Retail Opts To Stay Grounded

Trimble Stock Edges Higher On Extending Qualcomm Partnership For Automated Vehicle Solutions: Retail Remains Neutral

Trimble Stock Edges Higher On Extending Qualcomm Partnership For Automated Vehicle Solutions: Retail Remains Neutral

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon