Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts rain and thunderstorms

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will receive light to moderate rainfall over the next few days.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 3:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Rain

Chennai Meteorological Center announced: Due to variation in easterly winds, light to moderate rain is expected in parts of South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry & Karaikal today.

Rain

Light to moderate rain is likely in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 16th and 17th. On the 18th, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts and Karaikal.

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Rain

On the 19th, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are expected in many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

article_image4

Chennai Rain

On the 20th, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On the 21st, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

article_image5

Chennai Rains

Chennai Weather:

The sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs tomorrow. Light to moderate rain is likely in some areas. The maximum temperature will be around 30-31°C and the minimum temperature will be around 23°C.

article_image6

Fisherman

Fishermen Warning:

Gale winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over South Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Comorin area today and tomorrow. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook snt

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook

Bengaluru: Speeding Mahindra Thar mows down puppy in Sahakar Nagar, police launch manhunt (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Speeding Mahindra Thar mows down puppy in Sahakar Nagar, police launch manhunt (WATCH)

'Amul stares at bread daily': Dairy brand weighs in on 90-hour workweek debate with witty doodle; see post shk

'Amul stares at bread daily': Dairy brand weighs in on 90-hour workweek debate with witty doodle; see post

Victory of Indians As Meta official apologises, BJP's Dubey says Zuckerberg remarks issue now 'closed' snt

'Victory of Indians': As Meta official apologises, BJP's Dubey says Zuckerberg remarks issue now 'closed'

Mumbai SHOCKER! Man lures friend to party, kills him with hammer over alleged rape of wife in Badlapur anr

Mumbai SHOCKER! Man lures friend to party, kills him with hammer over alleged rape of wife

Recent Stories

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook snt

Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook

Pakistan PM orders investigation after PIA's social media post on flight to Paris drew parallels to 9/11 dmn

Pakistan PM orders investigation after PIA's social media post on flight to Paris drew parallels to 9/11

tennis Novak Djokovic's diet: How gluten-free and plant-based diet shaped tennis legend's career? hrd

Novak Djokovic's diet: How gluten-free and plant-based diet shaped tennis legend's career?

8 Divyanka Tripathi-inspired lehengas for curvy women's style NTI

8 Divyanka Tripathi-inspired lehengas for curvy women's style

List of Kamal Haasan's Pongal Releases

Kaadhal Parisu to Mahanadhi-List of Kamal Haasan's Pongal Releases

Recent Videos

Global Internet Shutdown on Jan 16? THIS Simpsons Prediction is Breaking the Internet

Global Internet Shutdown on Jan 16? THIS Simpsons Prediction is Breaking the Internet

Video Icon
Celebrate Indian Army Day with These Top 10 PATRIOTIC SONGS That Evoke National Pride

Celebrate Indian Army Day with These Top 10 PATRIOTIC SONGS That Evoke National Pride

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Opens Up with Avinash Mishra About Blame for Alice’s Eviction

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Opens Up with Avinash Mishra About Blame for Alice’s Eviction

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Omung Kumar Brings Letters from Home, Eisha and Karan Break Down in Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Omung Kumar Brings Letters from Home, Eisha and Karan Break Down in Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | What are Pink Flame Retardants Used in California Wildfires?

World Pulse | What are Pink Flame Retardants Used in California Wildfires?

Video Icon