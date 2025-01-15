Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts rain and thunderstorms

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will receive light to moderate rainfall over the next few days.

Chennai Meteorological Center announced: Due to variation in easterly winds, light to moderate rain is expected in parts of South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry & Karaikal today.

Light to moderate rain is likely in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on the 16th and 17th. On the 18th, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts and Karaikal.

On the 19th, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are expected in many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

On the 20th, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On the 21st, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Chennai Weather: The sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs tomorrow. Light to moderate rain is likely in some areas. The maximum temperature will be around 30-31°C and the minimum temperature will be around 23°C.

Fishermen Warning: Gale winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over South Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Comorin area today and tomorrow. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

