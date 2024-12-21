Chennai-Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rainfall, weakening low pressure area

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu due to a weakening low-pressure area.

Tamil Nadu Rains

Heavy rain lashed several districts of Tamil Nadu a few days ago due to a deep low-pressure area. Southern districts like Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi experienced particularly heavy rainfall. While the rain has subsided in the south, Chennai city witnessed widespread rain yesterday.

Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

Meteorologists had predicted heavy rain in Chennai and delta districts from December 23rd due to a deep low-pressure area over the central west and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. They also mentioned the formation of another low-pressure area on the 26th.

Chennai Rains

The India Meteorological Department has reported that the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to move east-northeastwards and gradually weaken. Currently, it is located 390 km from Chennai and 430 km from Visakhapatnam. It is expected to move towards the Andhra-Tamil Nadu coast and weaken in the next 24 hours.

Heavy Rain

Due to the deep low-pressure area, a No. 1 storm warning signal has been hoisted at 9 ports, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Pamban, and Thoothukudi. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions. The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu from December 22nd to 25th. Chennai is expected to have cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain in some areas.

