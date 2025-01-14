Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office issues HEAVY rain ALERT for THESE 5 districts

As the Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu reaches its final stage, several areas are experiencing light rain. Heavy rainfall is expected in a few places in Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 3:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 3:37 PM IST

Northeast Monsoon in its final stage

As the Northeast Monsoon nears its end, several areas in Tamil Nadu are experiencing light rain. According to the Chennai Meteorological Center, a low-pressure area persists over the Southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Consequently, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today (14-01-2025)

article_image2

Heavy Rain Alert

Heavy rain is likely in a few places in Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

15-01-2025: Light to moderate rain is likely in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. 16-01-2025 & 17-01-2025: Light to moderate rain is likely in one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

article_image3

Rainfall Status in Tamil Nadu

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in coastal and South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on January 18, 19, and 20.

Chennai Weather Forecast:

Tomorrow (15-01-2025): Partly cloudy sky. Light/moderate rain is likely in some areas of the city. Maximum temperature around 30-31°C and minimum temperature around 24°C

article_image4

Heavy Rain

Fishermen Warning:

Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas:

15-01-2025: Gale winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over the Kumari Sea and adjoining Mannar Gulf

