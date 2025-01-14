Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office issues HEAVY rain ALERT for THESE 5 districts

As the Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu reaches its final stage, several areas are experiencing light rain. Heavy rainfall is expected in a few places in Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts

Northeast Monsoon in its final stage As the Northeast Monsoon nears its end, several areas in Tamil Nadu are experiencing light rain. According to the Chennai Meteorological Center, a low-pressure area persists over the Southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Consequently, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today (14-01-2025)

Heavy Rain Alert Heavy rain is likely in a few places in Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts. 15-01-2025: Light to moderate rain is likely in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. 16-01-2025 & 17-01-2025: Light to moderate rain is likely in one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

Rainfall Status in Tamil Nadu Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in coastal and South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on January 18, 19, and 20. Chennai Weather Forecast: Tomorrow (15-01-2025): Partly cloudy sky. Light/moderate rain is likely in some areas of the city. Maximum temperature around 30-31°C and minimum temperature around 24°C

Fishermen Warning: Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas: 15-01-2025: Gale winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over the Kumari Sea and adjoining Mannar Gulf

