Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office forecasts heavy rain for THESE places; Check

The Northeast Monsoon, which lasted 104 days in Tamil Nadu, has withdrawn, according to the Chennai Meteorological Center. Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. However, heavy rain is likely in the southern districts from January 30 to February 1

The Northeast Monsoon, which began in mid-October, has lasted 104 days, bringing widespread rainfall and filling water bodies. This has improved groundwater levels, mitigating potential water scarcity in 2025. The monsoon officially withdrew from South India on January 27, 2025

Dry Weather in Tamil Nadu

Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from January 27 to 29, 2025, with mild fog in the mornings. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in parts of South Tamil Nadu, North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on January 30. Heavy rain is possible in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts

Heavy Rain Continues

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in many parts of South Tamil Nadu, some parts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on January 31. Heavy rain is possible in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi. Similar rainfall is expected on February 1, with heavy rain possible in Nilgiris, Coimbatore hill areas, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari

Chennai Weather

Chennai will have partly cloudy skies with mild morning fog. The maximum temperature will be around 30-31°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 21-22°C. Similar weather is expected on January 28

