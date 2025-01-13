Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD predicts heavy rain on Pongal; yellow alert issued

As the Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu nears its end, a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring more rain. Today, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will experience moderate thunderstorms. Tomorrow, heavy rain is likely in many parts of South Tamil Nadu, while North Tamil Nadu may see scattered showers.

Rain in Tamil Nadu The Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu is nearing its end. A low-pressure area persists over the Comorin Sea and adjoining areas. Consequently, several parts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing moderate rainfall. Today (13-01-2025), light to moderate thunderstorms are expected in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Puducherry Rain

Rain in Southern Districts Tomorrow, Pongal Day (14-01-2025), many places in South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible in some areas of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts. From January 15th to 19th, light to moderate thunderstorms are expected in South Tamil Nadu, coastal Tamil Nadu, and North Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry Rains

Chennai Weather Forecast: Today (13-01-2025): Generally cloudy sky. Moderate thunderstorms are likely in some areas of the city. Maximum temperature around 28°C and minimum temperature around 23-24°C. Tomorrow (14-01-2025): Partly cloudy sky. Light/moderate rain is likely in some areas of the city. Generally light fog in the early morning. Maximum temperature around 29°C and minimum temperature around 23-24°C.

Tamil Nadu Rains

Fishermen Warning: Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas: From 13-01-2025 to 16-01-2025: Squally winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over South Tamil Nadu coastal areas, Comorin Sea, and adjoining Gulf of Mannar.

Latest Videos