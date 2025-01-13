Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD predicts heavy rain on Pongal; yellow alert issued

As the Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu nears its end, a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring more rain. Today, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will experience moderate thunderstorms. Tomorrow, heavy rain is likely in many parts of South Tamil Nadu, while North Tamil Nadu may see scattered showers.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 3:12 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

Rain in Tamil Nadu

The Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu is nearing its end. A low-pressure area persists over the Comorin Sea and adjoining areas. Consequently, several parts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing moderate rainfall. Today (13-01-2025), light to moderate thunderstorms are expected in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

article_image2

Puducherry Rain

Rain in Southern Districts

Tomorrow, Pongal Day (14-01-2025), many places in South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible in some areas of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

From January 15th to 19th, light to moderate thunderstorms are expected in South Tamil Nadu, coastal Tamil Nadu, and North Tamil Nadu.

article_image3

Puducherry Rains

Chennai Weather Forecast:

Today (13-01-2025): Generally cloudy sky. Moderate thunderstorms are likely in some areas of the city. Maximum temperature around 28°C and minimum temperature around 23-24°C.

Tomorrow (14-01-2025): Partly cloudy sky. Light/moderate rain is likely in some areas of the city. Generally light fog in the early morning. Maximum temperature around 29°C and minimum temperature around 23-24°C.

article_image4

Tamil Nadu Rains

Fishermen Warning:

Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas:

From 13-01-2025 to 16-01-2025: Squally winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over South Tamil Nadu coastal areas, Comorin Sea, and adjoining Gulf of Mannar.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH) vkp

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH)

Fire breaks out at Tirumala Laddu distribution counter days after Tirupati stampede tragedy (WATCH) shk

Fire breaks out at Tirumala Laddu distribution counter days after Tirupati stampede tragedy (WATCH)

'No plans to reduce troop deployment along LAC', says Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi vkp

'No plans to reduce troop deployment along LAC', says Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi

BJP's 'Mogambo' taunt at Kejriwal vs AAP's 'Bala' poster: War of words intensifies as Delhi polls draw near anr

BJP's 'Mogambo' taunt at Kejriwal vs AAP's 'Bala' poster: War of words intensifies as Delhi polls draw near

Kerala man binil who sought rescue from Russian mercenaries dies, confirms Indian embassy anr

Kerala man who sought rescue from Russian mercenaries dies, confirms Indian embassy

Recent Stories

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha? hrd

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha?

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH] anr

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees AJR

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies gcw

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH) vkp

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon