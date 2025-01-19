Chennai, Tamil Nadu LATEST Weather Update: Met office issues heavy rainfall ALERT for THESE regions; Check

Tamil Nadu is experiencing renewed rainfall as the northeast monsoon nears its end. Chennai and its suburbs have been experiencing rain since last night, and a private weather analyst has predicted the possibility of very heavy rainfall in Mayiladuthurai

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 8:01 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 8:01 AM IST

Tamil Nadu received good rainfall across all districts due to the northeast monsoon, filling lakes and ponds. The rain stopped in most districts by the first week of December-January.

The final phase of the northeast monsoon began last night. The Chennai Meteorological Center stated that a lower atmospheric circulation prevails over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast

Heavy rain again

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places in South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is also likely at one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Tenkasi districts. Chennai will have a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain in some areas. Light fog is common in the morning

Delta to Chennai - Heavy Rain

Since last night, Chennai and its suburbs have been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in some areas. People returning to Chennai after Pongal faced difficulties reaching home. Private weather analyst Pradeep John predicts moderate rain in most districts of Tamil Nadu until today, with very heavy rainfall expected in Mayiladuthurai

Heavy rain

Mayiladuthurai Heavy Rain

Rain is expected across Tamil Nadu, from Chennai-Vellore to the Delta region and Thoothukudi. Chennai is expected to experience moderate rain from Sunday afternoon to evening. Mayiladuthurai is currently experiencing very heavy rainfall, with the potential for more. Tiruvarur, Nagai, and Thanjavur districts are also experiencing rain

Chennai Rain

Rain in Chennai till this evening

This rain is heavier than the pre-Pongal rain. Hopefully, farmers will protect their harvest. South Tamil Nadu will soon join in this rainfall, and as usual, attention is crucial in the Manjolai area. Dense rain clouds are moving towards Chennai and its surrounding areas, indicating heavy rainfall

