BIG UPDATE! 18 months of DA arrears expected in February?

Government employees typically receive a Dearness Allowance (DA) and pension increase twice a year, in January and March. 2024 was no different. Big news has arrived! Will the outstanding DA be credited to government employees' accounts in February?

The 18-month pending DA amount is back in the spotlight. Will central government employees receive their DA arrears in February? It is believed that the speculation will soon end.

Their DA increased by 4% from January 1, 2024. Central government employees are receiving a 50% DA. From July 1st, the DA for central employees increased by 3%, bringing the current DA to 53%, along with a 53% DR.

The central government halted DA and Dearness Relief for 18 months, from January 2020 to June 2021, as per a Finance Ministry notification. It was stated that the arrears would be paid once the situation normalized, but to no avail.

Central government employees have yet to receive the outstanding amount. The 18-month arrears have been discussed multiple times.

There's a glimmer of hope. A letter has been sent to PM Modi. Various organizations suggest a major announcement from the central government regarding the arrears is possible.

