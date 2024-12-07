Big opportunity! Receive Rs 2000 monthly with THIS project – Application steps explained

This project aims to surpass Lakshmir Bhandar by providing a monthly bank deposit of Rs 2,000. Learn how to apply.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

With elections approaching, the Centre aims to outdo Lakshmir Bhandar with this new initiative. Rs 20,000 will be deposited monthly into bank accounts. This new project is the West Bengal government's master plan to compete with Lakshmir Bhandar.

article_image2

The Centre has announced a monthly deposit of Rs 2,000 into every bank account. All citizens aged 60 and above will receive this amount. But how do you apply?

article_image3

To receive this benefit, registration is required on the central portal. Registration can be done both offline and online. The money will be credited to the account after verification of all necessary documents.

article_image4

Everyone can register by visiting the official website of the Department of Social Welfare or the Old Age Pension Scheme.

article_image5

In addition, the central government has informed that registration can also be done by visiting the nearest block office.

