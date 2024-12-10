BIG decision! CM Mamata Banerjee takes bold step against corruption

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a firm stance against corruption, announcing the cessation of funding for a specific project starting in January. This decision aims to address concerns about the misuse of funds and ensure accountability in government projects. This action is expected to impact beneficiaries, raising concerns about the project's future.

The central government has long accused West Bengal of misusing funds from government projects. The central government has stopped funding several government projects due to these allegations. Mamata Banerjee has decided to take action against corruption within her own state.

Mamata Banerjee takes a stricter approach to eradicate corruption in Bengal. The West Bengal Chief Minister has initiated several popular projects for the common people. To prevent irregularities in one of these projects, she has decided to stop advance payments.

She clearly stated that no payment will be made until the report is submitted after the completion of the work. She also questioned why a single contractor should be awarded multiple contracts.

Mamata Banerjee makes a significant decision regarding the 'Jalswapn Project' and is investigating allegations of corruption against all government projects. She addressed water theft, reprimanded officials, and ordered show-cause notices for 23 individuals.

