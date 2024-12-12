BIG changes in Lakshmi Bhandar scheme: What will be changed? Here's everything you need to know

Changes are coming to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. New rules mandate verification through RBI, online applications, and submission of bank account details. Strict measures will be taken to prevent fraudulent accounts.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

Bad news regarding the Lakshmi Bhandar project at the end of the year. The Mamata government announced that an additional 5 lakh 7 thousand women will receive allowance from this month.

 

The West Bengal state government has multiple projects. Various projects like old age allowance, widow allowance to Kanyashree, Yuvashree, Taruner Swapna. Residents of the state receive money every month through various projects. Lakshmi's treasure is the most popular among all these projects.

Now Lakshmi's treasure money will not be available. The rules of Lakshmi's treasure project are being changed. Due to which many accounts will be dropped. From now on, everyone's details will be verified through RBI's National Payment Corporation of India under the new rules of the state government.

From now on all applications will be online. Beneficiaries will have to provide their bank account number twice. It will be masked for confidentiality the first time. Then it will be registered again for verification. Applicants have to upload proof of bank account details i.e. bank account number, IFSC code, which branch bank.

Along with this, some information of the customer will be verified by the government before giving the allowance. For example, whether his age is really between 25 and 60. Whether they are employed somewhere or gets any other allowance facility. It will be verified whether they are really financially weak.

Many are taking money through fake accounts. Such information has come to light. That's why steps are being taken. Now the strictness has started. Those who are not taking Lakshmi's treasure money by following the strict rules may face problems.

If your bank account is not linked with Aadhaar or KYC is not given, the allowance may be stopped. So be careful. Submit all these details of your bank account now. Otherwise the allowance will be stopped. Fake accounts are being closed from January. Strictness is starting with Lakshmi's treasure.

