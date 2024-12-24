Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Met office issues heavy rain alert; Check district wise impact

The Meteorological Department has announced heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. Let's find out about school and college holidays in this context

Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing continuous rainfall. Heavy downpours during the monsoon season caused floods, submerging several areas. We witnessed the devastating impact of floods in Vijayawada. While people breathed a sigh of relief after the monsoon's end, the rains persist. Before the Vijayawada flood incident could fade from memory, rains have returned to AP. Recent low-pressure systems and cyclones have brought continuous downpours. A new low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal, intensifying into a deep depression, resulting in heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has announced that the low-pressure system is moving towards Andhra Pradesh. They warn of heavy to very heavy rainfall as it crosses the coast. Currently, the deep depression near the coast is causing rainfall in AP, expected to continue until Thursday, December 26th

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These Districts Today: The Meteorological Department warns of a significant impact from the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal on coastal Andhra districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in several districts today (Tuesday). The government has taken precautionary measures to prevent untoward incidents due to heavy rainfall and has alerted officials in the potentially affected districts. Rainfall is expected in B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, East and West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nellore districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated very heavy downpours, is also predicted for Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Anakapalli districts

Districts with Increased Rainfall Intensity on Wednesday and Thursday: The Meteorological Department forecasts continued rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected in Nellore, Tirupati, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts, urging residents to remain cautious. A third-level danger warning has been issued for various ports in the state. Due to the deep depression, the sea is turbulent, and the Meteorological Center has warned fishermen against venturing out for fishing. Strong winds are expected during the landfall, advising coastal residents to exercise caution. Farmers are also advised to postpone harvesting for the next few days and protect harvested crops from getting wet

School Holidays? Decisions regarding school holidays in districts experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall will be made on a case-by-case basis. Collectors will review the situation in each district and announce holidays if students are at risk due to the rains. Local authorities in coastal areas and regions with very heavy rainfall may also decide on school closures. Therefore, students in several areas might have holidays due to the rain, with announcements made as needed. Students in districts with high rainfall intensity are advised to be cautious and avoid crossing flooded areas. The Education Department urges parents to ensure their children reach school safely. Currently, all government and private educational institutions are closed on December 25th for Christmas. An optional holiday has been declared for December 24th (Tuesday), Christmas Eve, and December 26th (Thursday), Boxing Day. As rainfall is expected in several districts during these three days, students in districts with potential heavy rainfall can utilize this optional holiday

