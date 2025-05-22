4 4

Image Credit : DH

Nadendla Manohar responds

Addressing the issue during an event in Tenali, Guntur district on Saturday, Minister Natendla Manohar responded to a question raised by a woman. She complained that she was unable to be at home when the MDU vehicle arrived and couldn't receive her ration items as it didn't return. In response, Manohar stated that a decision on whether to continue or discontinue the mobile ration delivery (MDU) vehicles would be taken within two days. Following this, information emerged that a cabinet meeting decided to stop the direct distribution of ration goods from June 1.