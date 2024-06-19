Air India's A320 fleet gets new Business, Premium Economy class on select domestic routes (SEE PHOTOS)

Air India is all set to launch premium economy class on selected domestic routes from July 2024. As of now, Vistara is the only Indian airline to offer premium economy services on domestic flights.

Air India on Wednesday said it will launch premium economy class on select domestic routes from next month. Vistara is now the only domestic airline in India to provide a premium economy class of service. The airline, which is controlled by the Tata Group, said that it has remodelled two new A320neo aircraft in a three-class arrangement, giving passengers more options. The newly configured aircraft, VT-RTW and VT-RTZ, will offer 8 plush seats in Business Class, 24 extra-legroom seats in Premium Economy, and 132 comfortable seats in Economy Class.

According to Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, "the introduction of a three-class cabin to Air India's narrow-body fleet and commencement of interior refits are important steps in the journey of enhancing the flying experience." According to him, the most recent narrow-body fleet update, which is accessible on domestic and short-haul international networks, enhances the enhanced wide-body experience offered by the A350 fleet, the new B777s, and all other wide-body aircraft that will be renovated over the course of the next two years.

Over the course of the upcoming year, Air India intends to equip all of its full-service narrow-body aircraft with the three-class layout. According to the statement, new aircraft joining the fleet will be provided with the new Air India experience, while existing aircraft are now being gradually brought in for renovation. Business Class passengers will enjoy spacious 40-inch seats with extensive recline, adjustable armrests, footrests, and advanced tray tables with multiple charging points. The new business cabins will include forty-inch seats which will have a 7-inch recline, with a backrest, footrest, armrest, a push button for tray table, and a multiple pin entry device holder (PED) which can be extended as per usage.

Premium Economy offers larger seats with superior upholstery, wider pitch, and enhanced meal options served in upgraded crockery, promising a superior travel experience. Economy Class seats are also designed for comfort, with ergonomic features and convenient amenities. All new premium economy sections will have larger seats of 32 inches and will include four headrests, seats will have a 4-inch recline, USB charging port, and a PED holder, Air India mentioned in a statement. This move by Air India is expected to appeal to travellers seeking enhanced comfort and amenities on shorter routes, reinforcing its position as a leader in the global aviation sector.

