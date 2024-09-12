Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aadhaar Card Update: Free service still September 14; check steps for upgrade

    While approximately 140 crore people in India have Aadhaar cards, only 100 crore have updated them. Following the government's announcement to update Aadhaar cards by September 14, Aadhaar centers were crowded. Now, an additional 3 months have been granted.

    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    Aadhaar number is a primary requirement for obtaining many important documents, from receiving government benefits. In that way, currently 140 crore 21 lakh 68 thousand 849 people across the country have got Aadhaar card. Out of this, only 100 crore 50 lakh people have updated their Aadhaar card. Therefore, the central government had advised to update the Aadhaar identity card. It was also announced that September 14 is the last date. Due to this, a large number of people thronged to update Aadhaar at Aadhaar centers and online. There are only two more days left, so the crowd is huge. 
     

    Specifically, any person in India can voluntarily register to obtain an Aadhaar number, regardless of age or gender. Aadhaar number is a primary requirement from newborn babies. An Aadhaar number will be created in the name of an individual. Through that number, all information related to that person can be obtained. Only one Aadhaar will be created in the name of an individual. Aadhaar card will contain the details of Indian citizen's name, date of birth, gender, residential address, mobile number, email id.
     

    The Central Government had ordered that the Aadhaar number should be renewed once in 10 years. Accordingly, it has been informed that you can update it at the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or online at the website https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/. Information has also been released that about 40 crore people have not yet updated their Aadhaar number. Following this, it was urged that the time limit for updating the Aadhaar number should be extended. Accepting this, the Central Government has announced that Aadhaar can be updated free of cost within 3 months. 
     

