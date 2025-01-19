8th Pay Commission: Will there be a pension HIKE for retired govt employees?

Ending speculation, the Modi government has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Speculation has begun about the salary increase. Amidst this, new speculation arises about how much the pension of retired employees will be due to the 8th Pay Commission.

Pension will increase

Ending speculation, the Modi government has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Speculation has begun about the salary increase. Amidst this, new speculation arises about how much the pension of retired employees will be.

8th Pay Commission Announcement

The 8th Pay Commission will be announced soon. The names of the chairman and two members will also be announced then. The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will be effective from January 1, 2026. The United Pension Scheme is becoming a major issue in the 8th Pay structure.

Pension Amount Will Increase

This United Pension Scheme is coming by combining the old pension scheme and the new pension scheme. It is believed that the amount of pension for pensioners will increase.

The minimum pension under UPS will be Rs10,000. In this case, an employee has to work for at least 10 years. If a retired employee dies, his family will get only 60 percent pension.

Speculation has already started that the new pay commission will be effective, the salary may be 52,480 rupees. The minimum pension can be from 17,280 rupees to 25,000 rupees. The 8th Pay Commission will be effective, more than 1 crore government employees and retired employees of the country will get benefits.

Latest Videos