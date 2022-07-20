Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    34 pc coastline eroding, 9.79 lakh Govt posts vacant: 7 key things we learnt from Parliament today

    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 8:17 PM IST

    Even as the Opposition continued to disrupt the proceedings of Parliament, claiming that the Narendra Modi government was being stubborn over not holding discussions on the gamut of issues raised by it, there are tidbits of information that the government gave across in response to questions put forth by MPs.

    Let's take a look at some crucial data given by the government in both Houses of Parliament

    24,134 people faced trial under UAPA in 5 years

    Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed that a total of 24,134 people faced trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act between 2016 and 2020. Out of these, only 212 were convicted under the anti-terror law, while 386 people were acquitted. Between 2016 and 2020, a total of 5,027 cases were lodged under the UAPA.

    Also Read: From 1,000 complaints against Air India to 13 lakh EVs in India: 7 things we learnt in Parliament yesterday

    Census data not used in database like NRC

    Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said information collected from individuals for the census is not publicly revealed or used to prepare any database, including the National Register of Citizens. 

    The Census was scheduled for 2021 but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. Rai further said that the government's focus is on scientifically designing the census questions to ensure faster processing and early release of data.

    Photograph: Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    118 civilians killed since August 2019

    Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed that since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, as many as 118 civilians, including five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs, have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Rai said that terrorists had killed 128 security personnel and 118 civilians since special status to Jammu and Kashmir was withdrawn on August 5, 2019. 

    9.79 lakh vacant posts in central government departments

    Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed that against the sanctioned strength of 40.35 lakh in central government departments, around 9.79 lakh posts were lying vacant as of March 1, 2021. Citing data from the report of the pay research unit of the department of expenditure, Singh said as many as 30,55,876 central government civilian employees were in position on the date against the sanctioned strength of 40,35,203 under various ministries/departments of the central government.

    E-Commerce firms penalised Rs 78 lakh for violations

    Ashwini Kumar, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, told Lok Sabha that 448 notices had been served to E-commerce entities in the last year and nine months for violating the declaration that they will display the name and address of the manufacturer or importer, maximum retail price, country of origin, month and year of manufacture and customer care details among other details on the digital and electronic network used for e-commerce transactions.

    He further said that the Legal Metrology Division of the ministry had charged penalty worth Rs 78 lakh from e-commerce companies as compounding fees for violation of declaration.

    8740 complaints against cab aggregators in 2.5 years

    Ashwini Kumar, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, informed Lok Sabha that between January 1, 2020, and July 13 2022, consumers registered 8740 grievances against major cab aggregator firms. The customer complaints ranged from driver cancellations, service deficiencies and inadequate consumer grievance redressal mechanisms, among others.

    He said that notices had been issued to two major online ride-hailing platforms based on various complaints registered by consumers on NCH. The notices raise multiple issues of violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practices by the platforms, he added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    34% of coastline eroding over past 28 years

    Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh informed Lok Sabha that in the last 28 years, 34 per cent of the coastline has been under varying degrees of erosion. He said that the 6907.18 km long coastline of the mainland had been analyzed for the period from 1990 to 2018 using remote sensing data and GIS mapping techniques.

    In a statement, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services had not estimated the percentage of loss specifically due to coastal erosion but estimated Coastal Vulnerability Index (CVI) for the Indian coastline. Maps have been generated using seven coastal parameters -- coastal slope, coastal geomorphology, shoreline change rate, sea-level change rate, coastal elevation, significant wave height and tidal range. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shashi Tharoor reveals word of the day this time it is Algospeak gcw

    Shashi Tharoor reveals 'word of the day', this time it is 'Algospeak'

    Go First Delhi Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks 3rd incident in 2 days gcw

    Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks, 3rd incident in 2 days

    Moose Wala Murder case: 4 gangsters shot dead in encounter near Pakistan border - adt

    Moose Wala Murder case: 2 gangsters shot dead in encounter with Punjab Police near Pakistan border

    Supreme Court orders release of Mohammed Zubair on interim bail in all UP cases gcw

    Supreme Court orders release of Mohammed Zubair on interim bail in all UP cases

    Japan Singapore South Korea have most powerful passports where does India stand gcw

    Japan, Singapore, South Korea have most powerful passports; where does India stand?

    Recent Stories

    SEXY bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage on her vacay with beau Pete Davidson RBA

    SEXY bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage on her vacay with beau Pete Davidson

    Share India Securities Limited registers another robust quarter

    Share India Securities Limited registers another robust quarter

    Thailand govt admits using spyware to target phones cites national security gcw

    Thailand govt admits using spyware to target phones, cites national security

    JEE Main second session postponed to begin from July 25 announces NTA gcw

    JEE Main second session postponed, to begin from July 25, announces NTA

    Urfi Javed hot videos and pictures in black see through dress (Watch) RBA

    Urfi Javed's HOT videos and pictures in black see-through dress (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon