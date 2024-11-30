Tamil Nadu weather-Cyclone Fengal: MK Stalin announced FREE food at Amma Unavagam
Due to heavy rainfall in Chennai and suburban areas caused by Cyclone Fengal, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conducted a review at the State Emergency Operation Center. He held discussions with district collectors via video conferencing and instructed them to expedite relief efforts.
Heavy rainfall with strong winds continues in Chennai and suburban areas due to Cyclone Fengal. This has caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several places. The government is actively engaged in various precautionary measures.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the State Emergency Operation Center in Chennai to review the precautionary measures taken due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal. He conducted a video conference with district collectors of Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Fengal will cross the coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram this evening with wind speeds of 70-90 kmph.
The Chief Minister discussed the rainfall situation, status of relief camps, and water evacuation measures with district collectors and the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner. He provided necessary instructions.
The Chief Minister instructed district collectors to preemptively move residents of vulnerable areas to relief camps and provide them with essential amenities like food and safe drinking water.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct medical camps to prevent the spread of infectious diseases during the monsoon season and ensure adequate medical services with sufficient medicines in government hospitals.
Relief centers in the affected districts are ready with all necessary facilities. As a precautionary measure, people have been accommodated in 5 relief camps in Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Villupuram districts. The Chief Minister ordered free food at Amma Unavagams in Chennai today.
The public is requested to avoid venturing out unless absolutely necessary and to refrain from visiting coastal areas to watch the cyclone. They are also urged to cooperate fully with the government's disaster management efforts.