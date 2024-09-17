Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RG Kar case update: Supreme Court judges express concern over CBI Investigation Report

    The Supreme Court judges expressed concern after reviewing the status report submitted by the CBI in the RG Kar case. The report, which details the progress of the investigation, has been kept confidential to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing probe.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    Progress in RG Kar Case Investigation

    The CBI submitted a status report on Tuesday in the RG Kar case hearing. This report contains all the details of what has been investigated so far and what is being learned.

    article_image2

    Progress in RG Kar Case Investigation

    How far has the investigation into the RG Kar case progressed? Three judges were 'disturbed' after seeing the CBI's report on this.

    article_image3

    Progress in RG Kar Case Investigation

    In addition, the court directed that this report should not be made public until the investigation is completed.

    article_image4

    Progress in RG Kar Case Investigation

    In this context, Chief Justice Chandrachud said, "What the CBI has written in the report is very disturbing." We are disturbed after reading this report."

    article_image5

    Progress in RG Kar Case Investigation

    CBI officer Satyajit Singh handed over the report to the Chief Justice on behalf of the central team.

    article_image6

    Progress in RG Kar Case Investigation

    After seeing the report, the judge said, “The investigation is at a very important stage, the CBI is not sleeping”

    article_image7

    Progress in RG Kar Case Investigation

    The judge further said, “The investigation into the RG Kar case is at a very important stage, if the report comes out at this stage, the investigation process will be damaged.”

    article_image8

    Progress in RG Kar Case Investigation

    However, Justice Chandrachud has highly praised the investigation report submitted so far. In addition, the court has directed the junior doctors to submit the names of all those who were present at the scene on the day of the rape and murder at the RG Kar Hospital.

