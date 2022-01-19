One of US Navy's most lethal nuclear submarines makes rare appearance

The US Navy rarely announces the movement of its 14 nuclear-powered submarines. It is generally a closely-guarded secret.

Image: US Navy's ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) at the Apra Harbor, Guam. Photograph: US Navy

Sending a strong message to its adversary amidst the increased tensions in the Indo-Pacific region over the status of self-ruled island nation Taiwan and North Korea’s missile launching projects, the US Navy has deployed its nuclear-powered submarine in Guam last week. USS Nevada, an Ohio-class submarine capable of launching 20 Trident ballistic missiles and dozens of nuclear warheads, visited Apra harbour on Saturday for the first time. Since the 1980s, the US Navy has announced the visit of its submarines to Guam only twice. The first time was in 2016 when the nuclear-powered USS Pennsylvania stopped over there. The US Navy termed the port call as a reflection of the United States’ commitment to the allies in the Indo-Pacific region. It also stated that the US Navy was always available and ready to operate around the globe at any time.

The US Navy has a total of 14 submarines of such kinds across all of its command, which are often called 'boomers'. According to a Navy fact file, these 'boomers' serve as an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles and are designed specifically for stealth and precision delivery of nuclear warheads. The US Navy rarely announces the movement of its 14 nuclear-powered submarines. It is generally a closely-guarded secret. Recently, six Indo-Pacific nations, including India, the United States, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Canada, had participated in a multinational exercise 'Sea Dragon' that commenced from January 5 off Guam to hone their skills centering on anti-submarine warfare training and excellence. USS Nevada was also a part of the drill.

Defence and strategic expert Major General Sudhakar Jee (R) told Asianet Newsable, "The island's strategic location makes it an ideal military base for the US to observe China's activities in the South China Sea. Furthermore, the Chinese military is railroaded by the First Island Chain -- a series of US-friendly islands running from Japan to Indonesia."



Talking about the significance of the Guam naval base, he said the island is also home to two large bases -- Andersen Air Force Base in the north and Naval Base Guam in the south -- which were merged in 2009 to become Joint Base Marianas. Four nuclear-powered fast attack submarines are stationed at the naval facility. Amidst the increasing tension between the US and China, the Joe Biden administration has decided to augment the present 7,000-strong force to 12,000 by relocating 5,000 US Marines from Okinawa to Guam.

