    ‘Tarang Shakti’ 2024: Check out photos of first-ever multinational air exercise in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore

    In a statement, the British High Commission, in India said that the UK’s Royal Air Force contingent for this year’s Tarang Shakti comprises 130 personnel, six Eurofighter Typhoons, two A330 Voyager air-to-air refuellers and an Airbus A400M military-transport aircraft are participating.
     

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 8:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

    The first-ever multinational air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ 2024 entered into its second day at Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district on Thursday.

    article_image2

    The exercise, which began on August 7, is being conducted into two phases. The first phase is underway at Sulur while the second phase will start on August 29 at Jodhpur Air Force station in Rajasthan. The first phase would conclude on August 14.
     

    article_image3

    In the exercise, a total of 29 countries are participating, including 11 with fighter aircraft and 18 as observers. The aim of the exercise is to showcase India’s defense prowess and provide a platform for participating militaries to foster interoperability.

    In the first phase, the air forces from France, Germany, Spain, Greece and the United Kingdom are participating.
     

    article_image4

    In a statement, the British High Commission, in India said that the UK's Royal Air Force contingent for this year's Tarang Shakti comprises 130 personnel, six Eurofighter Typhoons, two A330 Voyager air-to-air refuellers and an Airbus A400M military-transport aircraft are participating.
     

    article_image5

    The six Typhoons from RAF’s XI (Fighter) Squadron arrived in India after participating in Exercise Pitch Black in Australia, where they operated alongside the Indian Air Force.

    From the French Air Force, a total of 160 personnel, three Rafale fighters, one Airbus A330 multi role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft and one Airbus A400M transport aircraft are participating.
     

    article_image6

    “Tarang Shakti is Germany's first joint exercise with India on the subcontinent. Very exciting to witness it on the ground - and in the air! Showcases our deepened partnership with India, for a secure and prosperous region, together with our European friends,” German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann said.
     

    article_image7

    A total of 51 countries were invited to take part in the exercise. Indian Air Force’s LCA Tejas, Mirage 2000, and Rafale to take part in the mega exercise, they added.

