Mega Buland Bharat exercise near China border to 'maximize target destruction' (PHOTOS)

The security forces have increased their joint exercises in the eastern theatre after the troops of the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army clashed in the Tawang sector in December 2022. So far, over five joint exercises have taken place. The forces, which participated in the exercise that was majorly conducted in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal, include the Army, the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Seema Suraksha Bal. Recently, the security forces, including the ITBP and SSB, culminated their integrated surveillance and firepower training exercise named 'Buland Bharat' to test 'simulated war conditions at high altitude' at the Mandala High Altitude Firing Ranges in Arunachal Pradesh.

The distance between Mandala and Bum La Pass is about 215 km. Bum La is one of the border passes between India and China. It must be noted that the border standoff between the two countries has been prevailing for the last four years. However, disengagement at several friction points has been undertaken but de-escalation is yet to take place. Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps HQs in a tweet had said: "Artillery, Infantry, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and also the Special Forces conducted day and night training for integrated surveillance and application of fire to maximize destruction at target." It is pertinent to mention here that the SSB and ITBP come under the home ministry’s ambit. Both forces are mandated to guard the borders. Sources in the defence and security establishment said: "The security forces have conducted a month-long training in Arunachal Pradesh, wherein men and machines were tested in simulated war conditions at the high altitude area and extreme weather conditions."

Sources further said that during the exercise synergised surveillance and firepower from Infantry and artillery radars, weapon systems and direction of fire from the air were practised. The sources also added that uninterrupted communication on multiple media was also tested at long distances. The Buland Bharat exercise validated plans for bringing down integrated firepower by orchestrating synchronised firing by artillery guns and fire support components of the Infantry. It was aimed toward the destruction of designated targets. "It is a major exercise for coordination among the forces. It speeds towards the detection, destruction, casualties and depletion of enemy’s war waging capabilities," Former Indian Army officer Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi (Retd) said. The officer had served in the artillery wing.