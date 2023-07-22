Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army officer's AI-based tech gets patented, Critical device being deployed in vehicles

    First Published Jul 22, 2023, 8:57 PM IST

    The AI-driven accident prevention device proves effortlessly operable, installable, and detachable in any vehicle. Equipped with dashboard-mounted sensors, the device continuously monitors the driver's eyes, providing timely alerts in case of drowsiness.

    Indian Army has developed an Artificial Intelligence(AI)-based accident prevention device that would monitor the driver’s activities and sound a loud buzzer if he dozes off. Indian Army officer Colonel Kuldeep Yadav developed this device and applied for the patent in 2021 which was granted this month. Considered to be a rugged and cost-effective solution, the AI-based accident prevention device is easy to operate, equip and remove in any vehicle. The device with sensors fitted on the dashboard of the vehicle monitors the eyes of the driver and alert him if he dozes off.

    All Indian Army’s vehicles are being fitted with this system after it was successfully tested in varying conditions in mountains, deserts and highways, an Indian Army official said.

    Prior to getting patent, the AI-based accident prevention device was tested successfully in the buses of two states transport corporations, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It can also be used in trucks, the official said.

    Col Kuldeep Yadav conceived the idea of developing such a device when he was commanding a  military unit in Manipur. In the mountains, the drivers get fatigued and fell asleep while driving which causes accidents.

    In 2021, around 1.54 lakh people were killed in road accidents in the country. Over 57 per cent of truck accidents are caused due to drivers falling asleep. “Besides military vehicles, this device could be very useful in saving lives due to accidents in civil trucks and buses too,” said the official.

