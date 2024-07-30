Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army intensifies rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad: See PICS

    Currently, four columns with a total strength of approximately 225 personnel are deployed for the operation. Additionally, two more columns, comprising about 140 personnel, are on standby in Thiruvananthapuram, ready to be airlifted at short notice if required.

    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    In response to the devastating landslides in Wayanad, the Indian Army, in conjunction with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, has intensified its rescue operations. Around 150 people have been successfully rescued from Mudakkayi village, provided with medical aid, and evacuated to safer locations.

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    To streamline and coordinate the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts, the Army is setting up a Command-and-Control center in Kozhikode. Helicopter reconnaissance of the affected areas is being conducted to assess the damage and direct the rescue operations efficiently. The Army is also mobilizing bridging resources from Bangalore by road and airlifting additional resources from Delhi.

    Photo credit: Indian Army

    Teams of search and rescue dogs are being inducted to aid in the operations. In addition to medicines and first aid, the ECHS Polyclinic in Kalpetta is providing essential support, including the services of doctors, nursing assistants, and ambulance services to the flood operation teams.

