Daily eggs for 30 days: How THIS simple habit can transform your body
What happens if we eat eggs every day for a month? What changes occur in our body? Let's find out what experts say about this.
There's no need to emphasize how beneficial eggs are for health. Eggs contain all the necessary nutrients for the complete development of our body. They also contain good proteins. What happens if we eat such beneficial eggs every day for a month? What changes occur in our body? Let's find out what experts say about this...
Changes in the body due to eating eggs for a month:
According to experts, there are as many disadvantages as there are advantages to eating eggs regularly every day. Let's first see what the benefits are:
Eggs are rich in proteins, which are essential for muscle development and maintenance. Moreover, eggs are abundant in antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin. These can prevent age-related problems like cataracts and macular degeneration, ensuring better eyesight for longer. Additionally, eggs are high in sulfur, which promotes healthy hair and nail growth. Sulfur is a crucial mineral that aids in the formation of keratin, a protein that strengthens the structure of hair and nails.
Disadvantages of eating eggs daily:
Eating eggs daily can increase cholesterol levels, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Consuming too many eggs can imbalance certain vitamins and minerals in the body, such as vitamin A and iron.
Eggs are high in calories, so excessive consumption can lead to weight gain.
Raw or undercooked eggs may contain Salmonella bacteria, which can cause food poisoning.
Eat them in moderation:
If you eat eggs for 1 month, make sure to eat them in moderation, not exceeding 2 eggs per day. If you have cholesterol problems, consume them only as per medical advice. Along with this, follow a healthy diet.