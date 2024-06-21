Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI: 5 reasons why this smartphone should be your next

    Xiaomi has taken an understated approach of trimming its phone lineup rather than stuffing the market with similar-spec phones with different names. Now, the brand is giving us a taste of its Leica-partnered engineering with the Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Rather than flooding the market with identically spec'd phones under multiple brands, Xiaomi has quietly reduced the number of phones in its inventory. At a price of Rs 42,999, this new phone joins a market where there are still high-quality options but less intense competition.

    With the Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone, the company is now offering us a taste of the engineering it has collaborated on with Leica.

    article_image2

    Sleek design

    Xiaomi has taken pointers from the 14 series and offered it with basic tweaks on the 14 Civi. The sleek design and quad-curved screen brings a new layer of design that is ergonomically comfortable and gives you a good grip without feeling delicate.

    It measures at 7.8mm in thickness and weighs 177 grams which makes it one of the lightest in the segment. Xiaomi has offered an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate screen and Dolby Vision

    article_image3

    Camera qualities

    The biggest takeaway from the premium 14 series for us has been the evolution with the Leica-engineered lenses. To keep the costs down, Xiaomi has fiddled with the setup, giving you a 50MP primary along with a 12MP ultrawide and a 50MP telephoto.

     The main sensor gets OIS which allows you to click well detailed and crisp images where the colours are balanced in most cases.

    The front dual 32MP shooters were a surprising package and if you turn off the beauty mode, the snaps give the natural skin tone and details are intact as well.

    article_image4

    Uses Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset

    The newest company to jump on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 bandwagon is Xiaomi. With 512GB UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12GB RAM, the 14 Civi offers dependable and efficient performance without going crazy. This combination ensures dependable and effective performance free from needless luxury.

    Features Android 14

    Xiaomi is selling the HyperOS out of the box, running Android 14 and keeping the emphasis on pre-installed apps like Netflix, PhonePe, and Opera Browser. Disabling applications like as Themes and GetApps is also necessary to avoid the obnoxious alerts. For the 14 Civi, the business is pledging three OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

    article_image5

    Battery can be better

    The sleekness of the phone means you only have a 4700mAh battery that would be fine if you can manage with charging the device at least once.  You also get 67W wired charging speed which isn’t the swiftest in this range but does the job.

    The Xiaomi 14 Civi boasts several high-end features, most of which are delivered, though they might yet be improved. These features include the design, build quality, display, and cameras. The small frame reduces battery life, but nothing concerning because fast charging is supported.

