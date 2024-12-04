WhatsApp to stop working on older iPhones soon; Will you be affected?

WhatsApp has issued an important announcement. From May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will stop working on certain phones, specifically older iPhones. Check if your smartphone is on the list of affected devices.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

WhatsApp Users Alert

WhatsApp is intertwined with everyone's lives. Its growth is such that it feels like the day doesn't progress without it. But now, WhatsApp has issued a crucial update: it won't work on certain phones.

article_image2

From May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will stop working on certain iPhones. This is to provide users with better security and an improved user experience. Specifically, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus will be affected.

article_image3

WhatsApp will stop functioning on iPhones with iOS versions below 15.1. iPhone 5s, 6, and 6 Plus have a maximum iOS version of 12.5.7. WAbetainfo provided this information.

article_image4

WhatsApp has given users a 5-month grace period. This allows users to upgrade their devices. Older iPhone users are encouraged to upgrade.

article_image5

The WhatsApp upgrade process has begun. Several new features are being released, prioritizing user safety. Features like Chat Lock and Video Messages have already been rolled out.

