Top 5 upcoming smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Several leading smartphone manufacturers are set to launch new models featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. These phones, including the OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13, Xiaomi 15, and Honor Magic 7, promise advanced AI capabilities, improved camera technology, and impressive performance.

Leading smartphone makers like this potent CPU because it offers improved capabilities. Advanced on-device AI is supported, such as multimodal generative AI that can analyze text, audio, and pictures and even decipher live camera views. Real-time picture capturing is improved by the new AI ISP's integration with the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. We look at five future smartphones that will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite as top smartphone makers prepare to release handsets that will use this new technology.

1. OnePlus 13 The Snapdragon 8 Elite will be included in the next OnePlus 13. It is anticipated that the flagship model would have enhanced AI capabilities and lightning-fast speed. Although the sale date in India has not yet been disclosed, OnePlus has stated that the OnePlus 13 will debut in China on October 31 at 4 PM. Three colors—White Dawn, Obsidian Black, and Blue Moment—will be available for the smartphone. It is anticipated to cost CNY 5,299 (about Rs 62,627) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model, making it the first gadget to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

2. Realme GT 7 Pro The Realme GT 7 Pro continues Realme's tradition of providing premium features at affordable costs. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it is scheduled to launch in India. A sturdy 6,500mAh battery with support for quick charging is one of the anticipated specs. With a revamped camera island that houses a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, it is probably going to include a periscope telephoto lens. The smartphone is said to feature an IP68/69 water resistant rating, run Android 15, and have 16GB of RAM. For added protection, it could also have Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

iQOO 13

3. iQOO 13 China will shortly see the introduction of the iQOO 13, while India is expected to follow on December 5. One of the main features is a 2K Q10 Everest display, which is probably 6.82 inches in size and has a refresh rate of 144 Hz for better brightness and color accuracy. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will power it, along with a 7K ultra-large VC heat spreader and a multi-layer graphene heat dissipation system. Additionally, the smartphone will include a 6,150mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging.

4. Xiaomi 15 The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which will power the Xiaomi 15, promises strong performance. It should come pre-installed with the most recent version of HyperOS. According to leaks, it will have 16GB of RAM.

5. Honor Magic 7 With its cutting-edge features and sophisticated specs, the Honor Magic 7 is set to create waves in the high-end smartphone market and is a formidable competitor. It will have a 6.76-inch, high-resolution OLED display and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. For a variety of shooting choices, the camera system may consist of an ultra-wide lens, a periscope telephoto lens, and a high-resolution primary sensor. It is expected that the gadget would have a large 5,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly.

