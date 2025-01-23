Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which one is BETTER for you?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max are top-tier flagship phones with cutting-edge features. This comparison helps you decide which phone is right for you, considering display, camera, processor, battery, price, and storage.

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S25 series, which includes the Galaxy S25, S25+, and the top-tier S25 Ultra. All three models have cutting-edge technology and premium features, making them true flagship phones, and choosing between them can be difficult. If you're planning to purchase your first flagship phone or upgrade to the best, this comparison will help you make the best decision.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Display A 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adjustable refresh rate (1Hz to 120Hz) is included with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.The Galaxy S25 Ultra also has compatibility for the S pen. The Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max both have the same screen size. A 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR screen with ProMotion technology—which is also adjustable up to 120 Hz—is included. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a titanium body, a Ceramic Shield front, and a matte glass rear. With a weight of 227g, it is little heavier than the Galaxy. The weight of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a mere 218g.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Camera The Galaxy S25 Ultra has two telephoto lenses (3x and 5x optical zoom), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP main camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has sophisticated computational photography tools and a 48MP primary camera. With the help of its Photonic Engine, it has ultra-wide, portrait, and 5x telephoto lenses. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Processor The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage power the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The A18 Pro chip, which is now the quickest and most potent chipset on the market, powers the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Battery The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse wireless charging and 45W rapid charging. Although Apple does not reveal the precise battery life of its iPhones, many have reported that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is more durable and superior than its predecessor. Both Magsafe wireless charging and 20W cable charging are supported with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price and storage Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra series is available in three different versions, with pricing beginning at Rs 1,29,999. Priced at Rs 1,29,999 for the 256GB storage option, Rs 1,49,999 for the 512GB, and Rs 1,65,999 for the 1TB. Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Black are among the available colors. The starting price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is Rs 1,44,900. Like the newly introduced Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, it has three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The initial prices of the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB were Rs 1,44,900, Rs 1,64,900, and Rs 1,84,900, respectively.

