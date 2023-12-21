Redmi Note 13 to OnePlus 12: Major smartphones coming in January 2024

Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will launch on January 4. OnePlus 12 is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Here are the expected launch dates, specifications and prices of these upcoming phones.

Major launches of smartphones from companies like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and others are planned for the start of 2024. Popular smartphones including the Vivo X100 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Redmi Note 13 series, OnePlus 12 and 12R, and more will be available starting next month. These are the anticipated release dates, features, and cost of these new phones.

Redmi Note 13 series On January 4, Xiaomi will introduce its mid-range Redmi Note 13 series in India. Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are anticipated to be part of this series. Given that the three models have already reached China, it is probable that their specs for India will be comparable. It is anticipated that all three variants would include a 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. The Mediatek Dimensity 6080 SoC is anticipated to power the Redmi Note 13, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC is anticipated to power the Pro edition, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC may power the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Regarding the camera, the Redmi Note 13 model is anticipated to have a dual rear camera arrangement of 100MP, while the Pro versions are probably going to have a triple rear camera setup with an optical image stabilisation (OIS)-equipped 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 main sensor. They may all have a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The Redmi Note 13 series is anticipated to come with a 5,000 mAh battery.



OnePlus 12 On January 23 at 7:30 p.m., OnePlus will introduce the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R in India. Based on the model that was introduced in China, the OnePlus 12 5G is probably going to have a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz adjustable refresh rate. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which is verified to power it, may offer up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The OnePlus 12 is anticipated to come with three Hasselblad cameras: a 48MP ultra wide angle lens, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main lens. It could have a 32MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. OnePlus 12 5G is expected to house a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

Vivo X100 series The Vivo X100 series, which made its debut in China, will soon be available in India. Most likely, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro will be part of the series. The Vivo X100 series is expected to run OriginOS 4, an Android 14-based operating system, and have a curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, based on the versions that were introduced in China. The Vivo V3 processor in conjunction with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset is anticipated to power the two variants. Regarding the camera, it is expected that the two Vivo X100 series devices would include a triple back camera with a 50MP main sensor under the Zeiss brand. While the Pro model may have a 5,400 mAh battery that supports both 50W wireless charging and 100W cable charging, the Vivo X100 is anticipated to have a 5,000 mAh battery that enables 120W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series Midway through January 2024, Samsung plans to introduce its flagship Galaxy S24 series to the world. Although there aren't many details available, it's anticipated that the business will introduce three models in this smartphone series: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.