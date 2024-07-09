Redmi 13 to Redmi Buds 5C: A look at Xiaomi's 5 new devices launched in India

The company has unveiled a new budget phone, a set of wireless earphones, an improved version of robot vacuum cleaner and two power banks. Here is everything you need to know.

Xiaomi has introduced five new products in India to commemorate reaching a decade of presence in the region. The business has presented two power banks, an upgraded robot vacuum cleaner, a set of wireless earbuds and a new low-cost phone. Everything you want, including the features and price of these Xiaomi goods in India, is provided here.





Redmi 13 5G In India, the Redmi 13 5G is available for a starting price of Rs 12,999, which includes bank discounts. The low-cost gadget includes a 5.030mAh battery with 33W quick charging, a 6.79-inch FHD+ display, and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE CPU chip. Additionally, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is used to protect the panel.

Xiaomi Pocket Power bank Additionally, Xiaomi has expanded its line of power banks. With a 10,000mAh capacity, the Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank is one of them. It has two-way quick charging capabilities and multi-port access thanks to an integrated Type-C cable. The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i model is an additional one that can charge three devices at once. In addition, it has a 10,000mAh lithium-ion battery with two-way quick charging functionality. The business claims that both power banks enable Quick Charge 3.0, Power Delivery, and 22.5W rapid charging in addition to having a 12-layer protective mechanism. The 10,000mAh Xiaomi Pocket Power bank with built-in cable will cost you at Rs 1,699 and the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i (10000mAh 22.5W fast charge) will go on sale at Rs 1,299.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 Additionally, the business unveiled the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 model. According to the manufacturer, this cutting-edge hoover cleaner has two auto-emptying vents for rapid dust collecting, a 2.5-liter high-capacity disposable bag, and the potential to save up to 60 complete cleans. The business claims that the RVC X10, which is outfitted with LDS Laser Navigation, provides exact mapping for accurate cleaning coverage. Xiaomi claims that its 4000Pa suction force can efficiently remove dirt and debris from a variety of surfaces. An automated cleaning station with a 17000Pa suction force is also included with the hoover cleaner. Under the hood is a 5200mAh battery that, according to the manufacturer, can power cleaning sessions for up to 240 minutes. The Xiaomi Home App may also be used to control the hoover cleaner. The cost is Rs 29,999.

Redmi Buds 5C The new Redmi wireless earbuds offer 40dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which the company claims will effectively block out ambient noise for a better listening environment. According to Xiaomi, the quad-mic arrangement with AI ENC and 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers may eliminate noise when you answer calls. Users are promised a maximum of 36 hours of playback with the case and up to 7 hours of playback with the earphones. Bluetooth 5.3 is included on the Xiaomi Earbuds for dependable connections and minimal latency. You may also alter the EQ settings, ANC modes, and touch controls via the Xiaomi Earbuds app. The price of the Redmi Buds 5C is set at Rs 1,999.

Latest Videos